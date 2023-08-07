This Sunday Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami got their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, beating FC Dallas on penalties.
This was a difficult game for those led by Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, since despite winning early in the game with a goal from Messi, the rival went up 3-1. although an own goal and a great free kick goal from ‘La Pulga’ in the final minutes, helped to tie 4-4.
Already at the penalty point, Inter Miami scored their 5 charges, while the player Paxton Pomykal missed the only charge to leave his team eliminated.
This is how Inter Miami hand in hand with Lionel Messi they added their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Undoubtedly, the Argentine legend has come to the team to give it a new face, since before his arrival, the club had gone 10 games without victory.
Likewise, Lionel Messi has scored 4 consecutive games, in addition to getting 3 doubles in the last three games, which were against Atlanta United, Orlando City and FC Dallas, in the only game where he only scored one target was in his debut, against Cruz Blue.
For now, the inter miami He awaits a rival for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of the round of 16 game between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo, who meet this Monday night.
