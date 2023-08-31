Having taken the Bayern defender (he has signed and tomorrow he will train in Appiano), the management is thinking of a reinforcement in the middle of the field: by loaning Asllani (exchange with the Frenchman owned by the neroverdi) or remaining with seven midfielders

The Inter transfer market may not be concluded even though Inzaghi now has a squad with everyone… double roles. Having completed Pavard's arrival with the signing of the contract and the first training session in Appiano scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), the Nerazzurri managers are working on a further addition to the midfielder. Although the main idea was to insert an element with kilos and centimeters, the hypothesis Maxime Lopez, leaving Sassuolo, has risen over the hours. Ndombele was also proposed, who was one step away from Genoa, but who was not convinced to wear the Griffin shirt and therefore has yet to find a team after returning to Tottenham from his loan deal at Napoli.

MAXIME-INTER — But let's go back to Maxime Lopez that Sassuolo is oriented towards starting. Because the ex Marseille is unhappy (the whole locker room understood this) and because the red card in Naples confirmed that he has his mind elsewhere. Lopez is a player very welcome to Inzaghi and the good relations with Sassuolo facilitate the operation. The viale della Liberazione club, however, does not want to spend on the loan and in the speeches with the CEO neroverde Carnevali and sporting director Rossi the hypothesis of an exchange between Maxime Lopez and Asslani arose. There has also been talk of Sensi, but the Albanian is the player who, of the two, teases Sassuolo the most. Also because Sensi wants to stay in Milan. Until a few weeks ago, the Emilian company valued Maxime Lopez at 20 million euros and has not lost hope of selling him. However, the passage of time makes the loan the most probable solution. Inter don't have much (understatement…) money to invest and for this reason an exchange of loans would be a welcome solution.

IN SEVEN IN THE MIDDLE — However, the eventual arrival of Maxime Lopez does not necessarily have to coincide with a departure. Because both in viale della Liberazione and in Appiano Gentile the possibility of facing the season with seven midfielders is also being evaluated, to have a wider squad. And therefore the director of Sassuolo could remain even in the event of the departure of Asllani or Sensi.

NDOMBELE PROPOSED — Ndombele is also French, owned by Tottenham, but fresh from the last Scudetto won (on loan) at Napoli. He wasn't convinced to go to Genoa (which has now dumped him and taken Kutlu from Galatasaray) and certainly the Inter hypothesis fascinates him. Of course, the only possible formula is that of an outright loan or with a right of redemption. Because, if there is to be another market hit, it will have to be zero. Almost…