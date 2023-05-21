Despite five consecutive victories in Serie A, Inter need another positive result to secure qualification for the next Champions League. Tomorrow afternoon in Naples, however, the Nerazzurri will also and above all be thinking about Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final. Because at the Olimpico there will be the opportunity to win the fourth trophy of the Inzaghi era, waiting perhaps… for the fifth on 10 June in Istanbul. An important turnover is expected at Maradona, also because Tuesday’s semi-final return took away a lot of energy, as well as knocking out Mkhitaryan.

Eight changes

—

Compared to the return Euro-derby, the former Lazio coach is oriented towards confirming only three players, namely Onana, Bastoni and Barella. In theory, Dumfries and Brozovic could also play from 1′, given that the Croatian was only used in the second half against Milan, but Mkhitaryan’s unavailability leads the Emilian coach to dose both Marcelo and Calhanoglu in view of the Coppa Italia final . In the control room, therefore, it should be Asllani’s turn who was tested today: the former Empoli will complete a median formed by Bellanova (ahead on Dumfries), Barella, Gagliardini and Gosens. In defense, in front of the Cameroonian, D’Ambrosio (with the captain’s armband), De Vrij and Bastoni. Acerbi will refuse, who finished tired on Tuesday after another super performance. In attack Lukaku and Correa, with Lautaro who will enter the second fraction. In this case, Toro will play for the first time as world champions in the home of compatriot Maradona and will go in search of the 100th goal with the Nerazzurri shirt, the number 26 of the season to score a personal best.