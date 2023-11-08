The CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Inter’s interest in Karim Konaté, which we told you about in recent days. “We certainly like him – Marotta told Prime Video -, but in Salzburg there are also other interesting youngsters who are on the books of various clubs.” The 2004 Ivorian from Salzburg is one of the youngsters that the Viale della Liberazione club is following carefully for the future after his crossover in the summer friendly and the few minutes at the San Siro two weeks ago (Karim started from the bench). This is an investment that the Nerazzurri management is studying and would eventually like to make before the price skyrockets. It won’t be easy given that Konaté has already scored 10 goals at the start of 2023-24.