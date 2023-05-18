Inter-Manchester City Champions League final: Lautaro and teammates against the Martians coached by Guardiola

Inter-Manchester City? Everyone has already renamed it as the final against the martians from a Nerazzurri point of view. Everyone gives non-favorites, but the Citizens are super-favorites.

Even more so after seeing Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, reigning European champions (now former reigning European champion), overwhelmed 4-0 in the second leg semi-final (brace from Bernardo Silva, Akanji and Julia Alvarez in goal, incredibly dry bomber Haaland). After a match in which the blancos suffered a style siege Fort Apache; Benzema and associates were closed in their area for ninety minutes without ever being able to react.

Akanji celebrates the goal against Real Madrid (photo Lapresse)



Inter-Manchester City, bookmakers: Guardiola in the Champions League

The bookmakers? They say there will be no story: the first odds on Champions League final victory they say the Manchester City is around 1.3/1.4 (translated: points one euro you win the ‘misery’ of thirty or forty cents), those of theInter around 7/8 against 1 (that is, you point 1 euro and you win 7/8), while the draw (which leads to overtime and penalties is around 4/5 against one).

Inter-Manchester City? Simone Inzaghi… on fire in the last month: fold Milan, Juventus, Rome, Lazio

So leave all hope you who enter the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June if you have a heart that beats for theInter? Maybe, who knows. Meanwhile he must be told that Simone Inzaghi is… on fire. For more than a month he and his team have won and convinced against whoever they found themselves against: Milan knows it well (and before the Benfica), the Juventus by Max Allegri was defeated in the final of the Italian Cup, the opponents of the championship all beaten cleanly (ask Rome and Lazio to name a couple of excellent examples). There in front of you are spoiled for choice between Dzeko, Lautaro and Lukaku (all 3 in great form), in midfield the nerazzurri can afford to leave one of the benches Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Brozovic. The then is impenetrable: 3 goals conceded (and 19 scored) in the last 8 games played (and all irrelevant). In short, Manchester City will also be a dream team of extraterrestrials, but thinking that Inter will be the sacrificial victim today is at least an exercise in superficiality.

The celebrations of the Inter fans in Milan after the derby against Milan

Inter-Manchester City? When Guardiola and (leading Messi’s Barcelona) lost in the Champions League against the Nerazzurri in the Treble

And then… Then there’s a precedent that perhaps some Inter fan will have come to mind in these hours. Year of grace 2010, that of the Treble. José Mourinho and his team obliterated Bayern Munich in the Champions League final (the last played by the Nerazzurri before the… next one) with a brace from Prince Milito who became supreme emperor at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. But are we talking about the semifinal? Who fell under the blows of Milito, Eto’o and company? Pep Guardiola. Just him. Just the man who will sit on the Manchester City bench on the night in Istanbul. Moreover. If we want to find analogies, at the time he coached the Barcelona of phenomena: Messi, Ibrahimovic, Xavi and beautiful company.

Then as today they said, wrote and headlined (especially in Spain): Inter against the Martians, mission impossible… Inter against Messi(a), there is no escape. It ended as everyone remembers: 3-1 at San Siro (Sneijder, Maicon and Milito overturned Pedro’s lead) and a pyrrhic victory for the blaugrana in the second leg (1-0 goal by Piquè in the 84th minute).

Inter-Barcelona, ​​Diego Milito scores (photo Lapresse)

Inter-Manchester City: Guardiola against the Champions League “curse”.

A precedent that perhaps even Pep Guardiola would have thought of in these hours, he who has been one of the best coaches in the world for years and has been dreaming of winning a Champions League for a year less than Inter: the last time he lifted the Cup from Big Ears was on May 28, 2011 (Barcelona-Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley). And he’s made it to the final since then: 0-1 against Chelsea in 2020 after winning the semi-final with 4 goals like this time (at the time it was 4-1 against PSG).

Inter-Manchester City and… the last Underdog to win the Champions League

Historical courses and recourses to which the most superstitious Inter fans can clingthinking or dreaming that this is the year of a Underdogs who wins the Champions League. After all, it hasn’t happened for almost twenty years. The last time? Let’s go back in time to 2004 when it was the Port to do the unthinkable feat earlier that season. The coach? Josè Mourinho, the Tripete-Inter man…

