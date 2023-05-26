Inter-Manchester City, Inter Club Parlamento and Champions League final tickets

Inter-Manchester City, the countdown to the Champions League final which will be played in Istanbul on 10 June has begun some time ago and with it also the hunt for tickets (and flights to Turkey) by Nerazzurri fans. VIPs and non-VIPs. In a letter addressed to the shareholders of Inter Club Parliament, the deputy Alessandro Colucci (Noi Moderati) writes: “In reference to the Champions League final in Istanbul, in the last few hours the president Ignazio La Russa has worked hard to obtain the best conditions”. The document specifies what is meant by “better conditions”: that is, a flight for 1,090 euros (valid for both outward and return journeys) and a ticket for 180 euros, to watch the match from “discreet positions”. The letter made the rounds of social media and also created some controversy.

Social controversies were immediately unleashed, but in reality there is no favor: the parliamentarians pay for the trip out of their own pocket (as did La Russa himself when, on vacation, he attended Benfica Inter in Lisbon) and buy tickets through Uefa, like any other fan joined a club.

“We want to count how many members would like to leave. As far as tickets are concerned, we are not sure that everyone will get them, nor do we have preferential treatment compared to other Inter clubs,” Alessandro Colucci, the club’s vice president, underlined to La Repubblica.

Inter Club Parliament: ‘No preferential treatment for Champions League final tickets

“With regard to some news circulated, referring to the Champions League final in Istanbul, it should be noted that Inter Club Parlamento does not have any preferential treatment regarding match tickets, which will have the official cost and in fact will be paid directly to UEFA. Since the beginning of the legislature coordinated by the vice-president, Alessandro Colucci, considering the institutional commitment of president of the Senate of the president of the club, Ignazio La Russa” also informs that “is exclusively verifying the requests of the members to then, like all the other clubs in Italy, evaluate the actual feasibility. The Inter Club Parlamento is made up of parliamentarians and, in a much greater number, employees and former employees. The cost of the flight ‘at the best possible conditions’ refers to a travel agency and certainly not to Inter, which was not involved in any way, bearing in mind that departure from Rome and not from Milan entails a lower cost than the deals with. Knowing that we have made complete clarity, we are focusing right now on the cry Forza Inter!”

Inter-Manchester City, the Curva Nord and the request for tickets for the Champions League final

Meanwhile, Inter’s northern curve in Milan has calculated that a few hundred of the 20,000 coupons reserved for Nerazzurri supporters will go to organized cheering. They would like more, claiming the role they have always had in supporting the team. On the one hand, the club led by Steven Zhang wants to guarantee the team the warmest support possible, but on the other it has given itself rules of fairness and transparency: as reported by Repubblica, tickets will be sold to season-ticket holders and Inter clubs that have requested them online, favoring those who have had an annual season ticket in their pocket for the longest time.

