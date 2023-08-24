The 90 minutes on the bench on Saturday night at San Siro against Monza seemed like a clear signal: Joaquin Correa is no longer part of Inzaghi’s and Inter’s plans. For the Nerazzurri it was evidently a question of finding the right buyer to sell Tucu. A buyer who has taken the form of Olympique Marseille, with whom Inter has reached an agreement for the transfer of the Argentine striker. The transfer that will be finalized tomorrow provides for an onerous loan with the right to buy, which could become an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions, for a total fee of 15 million euros (12 in the event that the buying obligation is triggered).