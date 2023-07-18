Inter transfer market: the rumors about Balogun, Taremi and Wahi

Inter have now closed the Lukaku era and works for the arrival of the new striker who will support in pink Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram (substitute for Edin Dzeko who will play in Fenerbahçe). Many names have come out these days: from Taremi track (but on the 31-year-old Iranian striker from Porto the Milan and it seems difficult to hypothesize a new overtaking with a Thuram-style relaunch) to the one that leads to Folarin Balogun (which, however, Arsenal estimates above 45 million after 21 goals in Ligue 1 in the season on loan at the Stade De Reims). Also monitored Elie Wahi, the 20-year-old from Montpellier who scored 17 goals last season and with explosive speed skills that draw attention to him. But in pole position at the moment there is another player, Alvaro Morata.

Inter transfer market, Morata first name for Marotta after Lukaku

In the past weeks Alvaro Morata had long been associated with Milan: the former Juventus striker was liked by the Rossoneri, but the salary is high (we are over 5 million and we cannot appeal to the Growth Decree) and the cost of the transfer is not so affordable (initially there was talk of a clause 12 million, news never confirmed). Also there Rome, after the meeting with the Spaniard’s entourage in the past few hours, he has slowed down and reflects on what to do. Also there Juventus he is thinking about Morata (but there is the Vlahovic knot, without his transfer nothing moves in attack). In this situation of impasse, Inter tries to place the decisive shot: the signing does not scare (with Lukaku it would not have been lower), while the purchase must be negotiated. Marotta is ready to offer 15 million including bonuses, Atletico Madrid are asking for around 20. The negotiation could unlock.

Inter transfer market: goodbye Onana, tightening for Sommer. Trouble for Trubin. Square okay

Meanwhile it’s made for Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer after 8 years with Juventus – despite the signs of tension from the Nerazzurri fans over his arrival (however, the protests have subsided and before the start of the season they could have a meeting with the player) – and for Onana outgoing, with direction Manchester United (55 million between fixed part and bonus). He arrives at the goal Yann Sommerthe 34-year-old Swiss linked to Bayern Munich by a €6m release clause (the Nerazzurri are hoping for a discount) and Handanovic’s replacement could be Anatoly Trubinhowever, the 21-year-old Ukrainian is valued at over 20 million by Shakhtar Donetsk.

