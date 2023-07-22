Inter, nothing to do for Lukaku: not even thanks to mom manages to mend with the black and blue club

It’s going badly for Romelu Lukaku, the now “ex” Belgian player of theInter. The rift between the player and the black and blue team, in fact, does not seem to be remediable even thanks to the diplomatic work carried out by those around Big Rome. To tell the backstory is The Sports Gazettewhich he reveals as Lukaku tried to ask forgiveness from the Nerazzurri and his former team-mates.

Nothing to do, from the club and the managers – to whom he sent a daily report of his training sessions on vacation via Whatsapp – with lots of photos and videos – everyone in the locker room was annoyed and disappointed by Romelu’s behavior in the days of chaos, starting with the ‘betrayal’ and the calls to Milan and especially Juventusand today no one, we read, would accept the Belgian’s return to the group. This position is also shared by the president Steven Zhangwhich after giving the go-ahead for an investment from 40 million euros just to buy the tag from Chelsea, was the first to close with respect to the hypothesis of a new return. Lukaku is the past, Simone Inzaghi he works with Thuram and Inter are now thinking about the next steps on the transfer market, starting with who will take Onana’s place between the posts up to another striker for the Nerazzurri coach.

There Journal also reveals another detail, the importance in the affair of AdolphineLukaku’s mother. As it reads she, in addition to the lawyer Sebastien Ledure, would have been the director of the betrayal at Inter: she would have been the one to push hard on Lukaku’s head, beating on the button of Inzaghi’s management, of the benches in the Champions League in favor of Dzeko, the last one in the final in Istanbul.

