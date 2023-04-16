A goal by the former Caldirola gives the three points to Palladino. Four defeats in the last five for the Nerazzurri, who are now aiming only for Benfica

Another meltdown in the league. Serie A is becoming an ordeal for Inter: they haven’t won since 5 March (2-0 at home against Lecce) and in their last five games they have racked up a draw and four defeats. Tonight’s against Monza (author of a feat that will remain in its history) is number 11 after 30 days, a knockout that makes Inzaghi’s men lose ground from fourth place. Anyone who thought of overtaking Milan, stopped in the afternoon in Bologna, and spending a night as third in the standings, is experiencing a terrible night. With Barella and his teammates playing another disappointing match in terms of express football and revealing the usual difficulties in the scoring phase. In the last 5 meetings they have finished 113 times and have scored only one goal from open play plus one from a penalty. A fact to think about. Benfica will arrive at San Siro for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday: after a 2-0 first leg win, losing 1-0 will be enough to fly to the semi-finals, but after yet another defeat, the Nerazzurri certainly won’t take the field with the morale high. See also From Vecino to Conti and Ramsey: in January how many players with the suitcase

Just one shot — Inzaghi changes five men compared to Tuesday’s match in Lisbon: second consecutive opportunity as owner for Asllani in place of Brozovic and the revolutionized attack: inside Lukaku and Correa, outside Dzeko and Lautaro. Palladino instead made two changes after the 2-2 draw against Udinese: Caldirola for Antov and Mota Carvalho for Valoti. Inter tries to press high, but Monza is not intimidated and dribbles by lowering the two attacking midfielders, the former Sensi and Colpani, to put the opponents in difficulty between the lines. The first chance was for the Nerazzurri, with Barella’s cross reaching Lukaku’s head, but the Belgian’s deflection missed the mark. The red and whites hold the field well and concede little. Di Gregorio makes the first and only save of the initial 45′ on Correa’s diagonal (24′), disappointing as always. On the wings Inzaghi has little thrust and precision in crosses, so the guests resist and worry Onana with a great initiative from Colpani, whose grazing cross is defused by De Vrij. Sensi raises the white flag for a muscle problem before the half hour and Palladino replaces him with Caprari. Inter made too many mistakes in the construction phase, especially with Barella and Correa, and Lukaku got few playable balls. Monza, very skilled at defending and not allowing spaces, showed up in Onana’s area with an oversized header from Izzo, from a corner from Colpani. At the double whistle from Pairetto, the total number of shots towards goal reads 11-1 for the hosts, but that of the Tucu he is the only one who creates apprehension for CEO Galliani, tense in the vip gallery. Too little for an Inter who must win at all costs and who once again prove to be mentally “stuck” in the league. See also Serie C, Ghirelli announces the turning point: "Var active in the Lega Pro playoffs"

Joy Caldirola — In the second half, the two coaches enter the field with the same formations as in the first half, but De Vrij’s injury forces Inzaghi to be replaced after just 4 minutes: Acerbi enters, but tactically nothing changes. Inter advances the center of gravity and Monza has room for counterattacks: the match becomes more lively and on Lukaku’s header, following a cross from Bastoni, another fine intervention by Di Gregorio is needed to crystallize the 0- 0. A handful of seconds later Big Rome he tries again, this time with his left foot, but doesn’t see the mirror. Palladino runs for cover by inserting Birindelli and Machin in place of Colpani and Rovella and with a restart, Mota is one step away from the coup. Inzaghi plays it all with a triple change: inside Lautaro, Brozovic and the re-established Calhanoglu for Correa, Asllani and Mkhitaryan. The Piacenza coach tries to win and instead goes down with a header from the former Caldirola, already decisive in the first leg. Bastoni, Da Luz’s hero of the night with the assist for Barella, this time from a corner kick he completely forgets the opponent who beats Onana and rejoices. Silence falls on San Siro. Lautaro has Di Gregorio repel the equalizer almost without fail, then Dzeko enters for Darmian in an Inter that finishes with a 4-3-3 formation. Another header (by Lautaro) ends on the back foot and in the last second Dzeko does not arrive due to the 1-1 deflection. Monza after 5′ of added time can rejoice and dedicate the historic victory to the patron Berlusconi. The Meazza instead booed Inter. See also Klopp afraid of the awakening of Inter!

