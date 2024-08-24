Inter Lecce live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

INTER LECCE STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 20:45 Inter and Lecce take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Inter Lecce live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Lecce will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sport. There will be extensive pre- and post-match coverage with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio commentary with various guests and experts. Inter Lecce kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 pm today, Saturday 24 August 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Inter Lecce on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

INTER (3-5-2): Summer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Coach Simone Inzaghi.

LECCE (4-2-3-1): Falcone; Gendrey, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Ramadani, Pierret; Banda, Rafia, Dorgu; Krstovic. Coach Gotti.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIE A