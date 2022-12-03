Inter will leave this afternoon for the tour in Malta where they will remain until Friday and will play two friendlies, tomorrow against the Maltese team Gzira United and Wednesday against Salzburg. Simone Inzaghi will not bring D’Ambrosio, Darmian and Zanotti with him: the three injured players will remain at the Pinetina to recover. Correa will also join them in a few days, determined to definitively overcome the inflammation of the Achilles tendons that denied him the World Cup and to resume the championship at his best.

Yesterday the team underwent a double session and this morning they have one last training session before lunch and the charter take-off. With the group there will be sporting director Ausilio and his deputy Baccin, the latter having just returned from Qatar.

LUKAKU HOLIDAYS

—

The Belgian will take advantage of a few days off and will join his teammates on Saturday at the Pinetina. He would have liked to throw himself right back into the fray, to get better prepared and start the championship in full swing, but speaking with the club and the medical staff, he agreed that, after all the sacrifices made to recover from the double injury to his left thigh, it would be better to some “active” rest. He will cut off some of the 10 days of vacation that should be due to him and will return early anyway. During the period in the heat he will have a specific work program and then, in the (scarce) four weeks that will remain before Inter-Napoli on 4 January, he will refine his condition by playing the friendly matches scheduled against Betis, Reggina and Sassuolo. We need the real Big Rom for the Scudetto run-up.