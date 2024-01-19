Inter beat Lazio 3-0 in Riyadh in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup, today 19 January, and will qualify for the final scheduled for Monday 22 January against Napoli, who yesterday beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the first semi-final. The Nerazzurri team dominated the match against the Biancocelesti and prevailed with the goals by Thuram (17'), Calhanoglu on penalty (50') and Frattesi (88'). The team coached by Inzaghi collects chances and also hits two crossbars with Barella in the first half and Lautaro in the second half.

The match

The superiority of the reigning European vice-champions is evident from the start and already in the 3rd minute the first danger arrives with Barella. Inter build the action well and send their midfielder shooting from the edge, who has time and space to shoot but shoots high. In the 4th minute the Nerazzurri shot again, this time with Thuram. The Frenchman goes to Barella's shot but misses the target. In the 7th minute Inzaghi's team was still dangerous. Barella crosses from the right, Thuram with an almost diving header directs the ball towards goal but Gila's deflection is decisive, which he sends into the corner and celebrates realizing the importance of his touch. It's a monologue from the Serie A leaders.

In the 9th minute another scoring opportunity, it all comes from a ball saved on the back line, in attack, by Pavard, who keeps it in on a slide and goes for the cross, which then gives rise to Bastoni's attempt which comes in tow on the rebound of the defense and shoots hard but high. In the 17th minute the Nerazzurri deserved the leador. Cross from Bastoni from the left, Dimarco adjusts it with his heel to the near post and Thuram bursts into the far post and breaks the deadlock. Lazio tries to react immediately and in the 22nd minute Pedro recovers the ball, Immobile passes it to Felipe Anderson who looks for a right-footed shot from outside but misses the target.

On the half hour mark, Dimarco's cross from the left, the ball, after a slight deflection by Lazzari, arrives near Lautaro who narrowly misses the mark. In the 33rd minute Lautaro receives in the midfield, advances and shoots towards goal from outside. Provedel saves in two stages, first with a deflection and then moving away for a corner before Thuram's tap-in. A couple of minutes pass and Calhanoglu puts a nice ball into the area, Pavard tries to head the ball but sends both Lautaro and Thuram positioned at the far post out of time.

In the 37th minute great action by Inter, a fantastic plot, which ends with a cross from Dimarco from the left to go over the entire Lazio defense, towards the far post where there is Stretcher who goes there on the fly, from the midfielder, with a very powerful shot that hits the top of the crossbar near the intersection of the poles.

In the 42nd minute another cross from the left, this time from Bastoni, Darmian arrives on time at the opposite post and, from an excellent position, finishes high. Just before the break, Thuram's insistent action goes around Provedel, doing well not to go down, forcing him to widen. The Frenchman again puts it in the middle and then Romagnoli saves. At the start of the second half Inter doubled their lead. Lautaro goes down into the area, after a stomp from Pedro. The referee didn't see it and told him to get up, but at VAR they rechecked the action and called Marchetti back who, after reviewing the episode, awarded the penalty to the reigning European vice-champions.

From 11 meters Calhanoglu crosses with the right, Provedel guesses but doesn't get there and it's 2-0 Inter in the 50th minute. A minute later Sarri makes a double substitution: Luis Alberto and Cataldi come on for Guendouzi and Rovella but the music doesn't change and in the 52nd minute Inter hit the crossbar again this time with a powerful shot from Lautaro in the area at the invitation of Barella who pretends to kick and then serves his teammate.

In the 58th minute great play by Lautaro who starts the action with a great pass and then closes it with a razor from the neck that grazes the post. In the 66th minute Dimarco with a free kick challenges Provedel who blocks it, Lautaro recovers the ball and sends the shot back to Dimarco who is however in an offside position. A minute later two substitutions on each side: Frattesi and De Vrij for Barella and Bastoni, for Inter. Isakson for Felipe Anderson and Pellegrini for Marusic in Lazio. In the 70th minute Dimarco steals the ball ahead of Vecino, who catches him squarely on the ankle. Marchetti can't help but warn the Uruguayan.

In the 74th minute another double Inter substitution which revolutionizes the attack. Inside Arnautovic and Sanchez for Lautaro and Thuram. In the 79th minute Calhanoglu brings down Isaksen and is booked. Inzaghi takes him away and puts on Asslani, Sarri instead puts on Hysaj for Lazzari. In the 88th minute the Nerazzurri scored a hat-trick with Frattesi. Luis Alberto misses a basic pass in the attacking midfield, triggering Inter's counterattack. Mkhitaryan from the left serves Frattesi all alone in front of the goal and the former Sassuolo player beats Provedel to make it 3-0. In the 89th minute, Immobile's goal was disallowed as he touched the ball with his hand before shooting on goal. The last inspiration of the match comes from Asslani with a great shot from outside the area which causes Provedel to deflect a corner kick.