The words of the Argentine striker to the Nerazzurri official channels rewinding the tape of this extraordinary season

It came out today IM TOGETHER: Our Scudetto Season Review, the film of the 2020/2021 season, premiered on the official Inter YouTube channel and on Inter TV.

A production by Inter Media House, presented with Credit Agricole, which traces the extraordinary Nerazzurri vintage, also characterized by a historic moment such as the introduction of the new logo.

Here are the statements of Lautaro Martinez, released exclusively for the film of the season: you can find them in the video at the bottom of the article.

On elimination in the Champions League: “When we left the Champions League we talked a lot and I think it showed, even in training, that we were a united group and that is very important.”

On the relationship on and off the pitch with Lukaku: “When Lukaku arrived at Inter we talked a lot and a complicity was created, a true and beautiful friendship. I love him, he loves me, we work for the good of Inter, to win. “

On Matteo Darmian, who was decisive several times this season: “Matteo always trains well, he is always positive, he plays right or left, he is ready in the goal area. Guys like him are important in the team. “

The Scudetto in its third season with the Nerazzurri: “We are enjoying this moment because for us it is special, for me it is the first title. We did something really important and we are happy with what we managed to take, a very important Scudetto for us. “