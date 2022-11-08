Lautaro Martinez birthday at Just Cavalli in Milan for Agustina Gandolfo

The defeat ofInter at Allianz Stadium against Juventus it was a hard blow for the Nerazzurri: the goals from Rabiot And Beans have marked the Juventus overtaking in the standings and scudetto dreams which at this moment seem like mirages (Napoli at +11, while Milan is more in “contact” but forever at +5).

Lautaro Martinez he tried to forget for a few hours the ko of his team by going to celebrate the birthday of his sweetheart, Austina Gandolfo (L’striker of Inter and the Argentine model have been together since 2018 and from their union little Nina was born on February 1, 2021) al Just Cavalli from Milan.

Lautaro and Inter: Bologna and Atalanta to seek the scudetto run-up to Napoli

A few toasts and then for the Toro Martinez it’s already time to think about the Nerazzurri’s recovery: on Wednesday evening at San Siro the Bologna of the former Thiago Mottawhile on Sunday (at 12.30) there will be a challenge that can be the crossroads of the season, Atalanta-Inter. It is forbidden to make mistakes in the fight for a Champions League place and dreaming of laying the foundations for a championship comeback in view of 2023 (and the first match after the stop for the World Cup in Qatar will be Inter-NapoliJanuary 4 at San Siro).

Subscribe to the newsletter

