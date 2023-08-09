Lautaro does not leave for Salzburg and misses today’s friendly, scheduled for 7pm at the Red Bull Arena. For the Inter captain it’s a matter of muscle overload, a small hitch he had yesterday in training: today the decision was made to leave the Argentine stationary. A conservative choice, therefore, which shouldn’t cause concern for the start of the championship, with the match against Monza scheduled at San Siro on Saturday 19 August.

HARD WORK

—

After the tour in Japan, the training sessions proposed by Inzaghi and his staff were tough, with heavy loads to get ready for the start of the championship. And even in Asia the work was quite heavy. So for Lautaro – who became a father for the second time a few hours ago, with the birth of his second son Theo – it is not a question of anything that could cause concern, but precisely only of an overload after the summer fatigues: the Bull will rest, he will be with the family before returning to work and aiming for Monza. In ten days, Lautaro will be in his place, at the center of the attack complete with an armband. And against Salzburg, Inzaghi will be able to see if there is life ahead without the Bull. Waiting for the first striker to arrive from the market.