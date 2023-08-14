Inter-Egnatia, Lautaro raises controversy on the web: “Shameful simulation”

Lautaro it sinks the Egnatia, but it sparks controversy. In the last pre-season friendly of Inter Of Simone Inzaghithe nerazzurri won 4 to 2 against the Albanian team, overturning the result of disadvantage twice.

It was the Inter captain who turned the game around, but his performance caused a sensation not so much for the goals scored, but for the way in which he conquered the penalty.

With a score of 2-2, in fact, the Argentinian entered the opponent’s area ball and chain: intervention on the attacker who, despite not being practically touched, falls to the ground claiming a penalty and being, moreover, satisfied by the race director. From the disk he showed up right Lautarowho thus brought his own to the advantage.

