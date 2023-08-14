Inter-Egnatia, Lautaro raises controversy on the web: “Shameful simulation”
Lautaro it sinks the Egnatia, but it sparks controversy. In the last pre-season friendly of Inter Of Simone Inzaghithe nerazzurri won 4 to 2 against the Albanian team, overturning the result of disadvantage twice.
READ ALSO: Mancini, mother: “He never got over Vialli’s death. Resignation? My cousin told me”
It was the Inter captain who turned the game around, but his performance caused a sensation not so much for the goals scored, but for the way in which he conquered the penalty.
WATCH THE VIDEO
#Lautaro it never denies. Even in friendly. Even against the fearsome #Egnatia. #InterEgnatia pic.twitter.com/jf1lW0NH8g
— Daniele De Felice (@DanieleBibo) August 13, 2023
With a score of 2-2, in fact, the Argentinian entered the opponent’s area ball and chain: intervention on the attacker who, despite not being practically touched, falls to the ground claiming a penalty and being, moreover, satisfied by the race director. From the disk he showed up right Lautarowho thus brought his own to the advantage.
#Inter #Lautaro #sinks #Egnatia #social #media #Shameful #simulation #VIDEO
Leave a Reply