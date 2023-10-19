Two days before the match against Torino, scheduled for Saturday at 6pm at the Granata’s home ground, Inter find themselves almost at full strength. Lautaro Martinez and Carlos Augusto are back, not yet Alexis Sanchez: compared to the other two South Americans, who showed up today in Appiano Gentile for afternoon training, the Niño Maravilla will again be available to Simone Inzaghi on Friday, an important day of cowardice to evaluate the conditions of the team after the international break.

Lautaro played the entire match against Paraguay and only a few minutes against Peru, while Carlos Augusto made his debut for Brazil against Uruguay before being replaced in the 73rd minute. All before the long intercontinental journey: will the two have gotten over the trip? The same goes for Sanchez, who in addition to returning later than the others also has more minutes under his belt, having played 90′ with both Peru and Venezuela. Here, from a training perspective, it seems complicated to think about the Chilean starting against Torino: barring any surprises, Lautaro Martinez will be Thuram’s offensive partner, with Arnautovic still in the box. For the rest, the only doubt in the lineup seems to be in midfield between the two Italians, Frattesi and Barella, with the former Sassuolo player in the lead for a place in the 11 players who will take to the pitch. The starting players, then, should complete the lineup: for Inzaghi the match against Torino is too important after the disappointing draw against Bologna.