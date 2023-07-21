Inter, Lautaro Martinez: Saudi Arabia is trying

Saudi Arabia wants Lautaro Martinez. The Pif fund (Public Investment Fund), which controls Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the four main teams of the Saudi Pro League, is trying the forward linked to Inter until 2026. According to the journalist César Luis Merlo, a Saudi club, made an indecent proposal to the entourage of Toro: a four-year contract from 60 million euros net per season. Currently, the Argentine center forward earns 6 million euros net with the Nerazzurri.

Lautaro – again according to these rumors – at the moment is not open to transfer. He’s not interested in changing his life, he doesn’t want to embrace a project far from Europe. And no official offers have arrived at Inter. Marotta considers Lautaro Martinez a non-transferable: he is the captain and the pivot of the team that wants to win the Scudetto (he would be the second star). After Dzeko’s farewell (went to Fenerbahçe) and the non-return of Lukaku (Chelsea out of squad and Juventus is still: for Vlahovic there are no important outgoing offers), Inter does not want to give up on the leader. We’ll see if Saudi Arabia raises (to the player) and offers (to the club) that can undermine these certainties, but at the moment Lautaro Martinez is the cornerstone of the new Inter.

Inter, Balogun (and Morata) for Lukaku’s legacy

He will be at his side in attack Marcus Thuramwhile the new incoming tip is to be defined: Alvaro Morata remains a hot name (but Atletico Madrid remain anchored to a price around 21 million of the clause), Folarin Balogun the primary dream (for the 22 year old theArsenal are asking for 40 million including bonuses, Inter want to lower the figure, but let’s not forget that a similar treasure was ready to put it on Lukaku). More in the background Chess (survey) e Beto of Udinese.

Subscribe to the newsletter

