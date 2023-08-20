The Argentine striker scores a goal in each half: Brianza never dangerous, Inzaghi starts with a convincing victory

Matthew Nava

Lautaro Martinez scores and Inter win. In the axiom that makes Nerazzurri fans so happy, there is one difference with the 2022-2023 season: Monza is no longer a taboo, given that Giuseppe Meazza’s 2-0 win matures without excessive effort, while last year the Brianza had stopped Simone Inzaghi’s team both on the outward and return leg. Instead, the third management of the Piacenza coach opens with Toro signing the first three points with a tap-in for time, while Yann Sommer never has to bother with his patrol shift.

THE MESSAGES OF THE MEAZZA — If Raffaele Palladino's Monza shows up surprisingly with Serie A debutant Mirko Maric – 28-year-old Croatian – as central striker, Inter are the ones that have been expected for days: Sommer and Marcus Thuram make their debuts, the other new additions are awaiting baptism off the bench. In red and white there are old acquaintances Danilo D'Ambrosio and Roberto Gagliardini, honored by Javier Zanetti before the match with a celebratory shirt each: the first with great applause, the second booed. The Inter championship opens with a fleeting protest from the Curva Nord ("club: respect for the Inter fans" written on a banner, plus a quarter of an hour without support) and with a moving minute of silence for Carlo Mazzone, equally divided into thirty seconds of absolute silence and just as many of unanimous applause.

A CAPTAIN — Thuram gets the first round of applause and Mkhitaryan shoots the first pitch of the Nerazzurri season high, but at San Siro just 8 minutes are enough to exult: the right-wing chain works wonders, Denzel Dumfries serves an assist in the middle of the area low shot and Lautaro begins the championship as he concluded the last one: scoring, with a punctual tap-in. The Brianza players tried to sketch a reaction, but Sommer never really had to make an effort in his first half as a Nerazzurri, while in the half-hour Federico Dimarco flirted with doubling his lead by touching the post with a powerful left foot. Inter aren’t perfect, but Monza is terribly missing a striker: Maric, caged, never stings and sails away from goal.

SIGNED, LAUTARO — Matteo Darmian's pains due to a blow to his ankle do not worry and after the interval the 22 starters return to the field, with Monza immediately shaking San Siro when Hakan Calhanoglu sacrifices himself in the slide to shield a very dangerous shot by Georgios Kyriakopoulos . The thrill serves Inter to return to danger: Dimarco sends a warning with his usual hot left foot, so in the 61st minute Palladino tries to redesign the attack. Mota Carvalho takes back the place badly managed by Maric, Patrick Ciurria advances on the trocar when Samuele Birindelli detects a bruised Andrea Colpani.

the debuts — Immediately after a goal almost missed by Thuram – he didn't arrive in a slide on a poisonous ball from Dumfries -, Inzaghi shuffled the cards with a triple debut: double substitution on the wing with Juan Cuadrado and Carlos Augusto, plus the entry of Marko Arnautovic for the French family tradition. The ex D'Ambrosio and Gagliardini also step aside for Pedro Pereira and José Machin, but the Brianzas are missing a cog in the mechanism. He doesn't get to the shot and suffers from behind, too much. In the 76th minute Lautaro doubles again, waiting with his usual hunger for a nice ball from Arnautovic: easy touch from two steps and 2-0. The Argentine rejoices again, smiles and leaves the field to Davide Frattesi, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan advanced as a second striker. The last minutes are just a pleasant lullaby to the winning debut of the season, interrupted only by the debut of Yann Bisseck, for Darmian, and by a closing by Luca Caldirola on Carlos Augusto between some moderate jolts. Three points, the Meazza singing, the Bull goring. Gongola Inzaghi, it's nice to start again like this.