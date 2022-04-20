The Matador (from Milan) is back and Inter have a thousand reasons to rejoice. The immediate goals: the Scudetto above all, beyond the final of the Italian Cup. But it is equally clear that in the background there is summer and that promise (implied) of a golden separation. It is no mystery that the Nerazzurri’s coffers need an injection of liquidity and the sale of Lautaro Martinez may represent the best source to settle the accounts.