The Bull rediscovers the feeling with the goal. He always hangs the promise of a golden parting. Simeone has been following him for some time, Inter asks for 70 million and the striker could earn even more
The Matador (from Milan) is back and Inter have a thousand reasons to rejoice. The immediate goals: the Scudetto above all, beyond the final of the Italian Cup. But it is equally clear that in the background there is summer and that promise (implied) of a golden separation. It is no mystery that the Nerazzurri’s coffers need an injection of liquidity and the sale of Lautaro Martinez may represent the best source to settle the accounts.
