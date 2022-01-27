The pupil is about to return to the teacher. A circle that closes, for Felipe Caicedo and Simone Inzaghi, but also for Inter, “forced” to look for an opportunity on the market to stop Correa’s forced absence for the first matches in February. With Genoa the agreement has already been found for some time: dry loan until the end of the season. And even with the player, practically everything is defined on the five months’ salary that Inter will have to ensure him until June. The last problems that the Ecuadorian striker still has with his club still remain to be resolved. And yesterday was a busy day for Caicedo’s entourage, complete with extra work with a late evening meeting. There is a rush to resolve the final details and thus allow the attacker to immediately make himself available to his new team. And it doesn’t matter if Inzaghi is not present at the first training session, Felipe will find many friendly faces: from deputy Farris to collaborator Cecchi, the man who deals in the first instance with the offensive schemes and therefore one of the hands that shaped the growth in A di Caicedo at the time of Lazio.