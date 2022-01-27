Summit in the evening between the attacker’s agent and Genoa; the last ok is missing to free it
The pupil is about to return to the teacher. A circle that closes, for Felipe Caicedo and Simone Inzaghi, but also for Inter, “forced” to look for an opportunity on the market to stop Correa’s forced absence for the first matches in February. With Genoa the agreement has already been found for some time: dry loan until the end of the season. And even with the player, practically everything is defined on the five months’ salary that Inter will have to ensure him until June. The last problems that the Ecuadorian striker still has with his club still remain to be resolved. And yesterday was a busy day for Caicedo’s entourage, complete with extra work with a late evening meeting. There is a rush to resolve the final details and thus allow the attacker to immediately make himself available to his new team. And it doesn’t matter if Inzaghi is not present at the first training session, Felipe will find many friendly faces: from deputy Farris to collaborator Cecchi, the man who deals in the first instance with the offensive schemes and therefore one of the hands that shaped the growth in A di Caicedo at the time of Lazio.
One more weapon
And it is precisely based on the experience in the capital that Inzaghi pushed with Inter to have Caicedo, considered a precious alternative also for his way of life within the group, always smiling and available, almost always decisive in races in progress. . The wait is about to end: with the final details settled, Caicedo (tomorrow?) Will be in Milan for medical examinations. Simone will have an extra weapon in front, to lift the ball in the final assaults. Hoping to suffer less from the last two releases.
January 27 – 11:29 am
