Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are traveling under full sail, but the Nerazzurri coach has let the management understand that reinforcements would be welcome in January. For this reason Ausilio and Marotta have started to move to understand how to please the coach, who at the turning point has already shown that he deserves support and trust. The role in which to intervene has already been identified and is that of the left winger, but only if – as it seems possible – Kolarov were to leave.

AEB PLAN – At that point, the ambitious and complex Plan A of Inter would be to try to anticipate Kostic’s arrival by six months in Milan. It will not be easy to convince Eintracht, but Ausilio and Marotta will try to start the dialogues. Should the German resistances not be undermined, the Nerazzurri managers would go to a more affordable profile that already knows the Italian championship, that Lucas Digne that could arrive in Milan on loan. But the main condition is always the same: before any entry operation, it is necessary to give in and the transfer market engine is ready to turn on if Kolarov asks to leave.