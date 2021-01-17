Conte celebrates an Inter goal under the eyes of PIrlo this Sunday at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. DANIELE MASCOLO / Reuters

Juventus does not finish starting this season and its coach, Andrea Pirlo, is very touched after the last defeat of his team against Inter this Sunday at Giuseppe Meazza 2-0. Conte’s men proved to have much sharper fangs than their rival, leaving them seven points behind the Serie A lead, which they occupy tied at 40 points with Milan. It is strange to see a team trained by Pirlo without a Pirlo, a playmaking midfielder who feeds the forwards with balls. Neither Bentacour nor Rabiot can fulfill that role. After harvesting nine Scudettos in a row, Juve is in fifth place, out of the Champions League positions with one game to go to finish the first round of Serie A.

Inter’s superiority was clearer than the final score reflected, more adjusted by the outstanding participation of Szczesny. Cristiano, disoriented in attack, could not connect any arrival of danger. In front, Achraf and Barella rode on the right wing causing real havoc. The Italian was the figure of the party. At 12 minutes, he cut with his right to center with his left the head of Arturo Vidal at the far post. The Chilean scored his first goal of the season against the team in which he played four years, from 2011 to 2015. Before the break, Lautaro Martínez had the second but could not take advantage of the rebound after a great shot from his teammate Lukaku.

Possession was bianconera, but so sterile that it hardly disturbed the firm lines of Inter. The tactical discipline of Conte’s men and their good judgment when starting at speed tipped the Italian derby. A few minutes after the restart, Barella ran in search of a long ball from more than 50 meters and struck the goalkeeper, doing justice for the play shown by both teams. After chaining three matches in a row winning, the Juventus players tried to draw pride, but Handanovic appeared when theirs needed him. Inter waited well withdrawn, conceding very little and knowing how to take advantage of their possessions. Conte, who was Pirlo’s coach at Juventus, clearly prevailed on the tactical field.

After 18 days, Inter is the second highest-scoring team in the major European leagues with 45 goals, only surpassed by Bayern, who have 48 goals in 16 games. On the contrary, Juventus has scored 35, 15 of them from Cristiano. When the Portuguese is not inspired by attack, his team notices it, and this Sunday he was quite absent. On Wednesday they will have the opportunity to compensate for the defeat with the Italian Super Cup that they played against Naples. The defeat in the first title of the year could be too hard a blow for Pirlo, more and more discussed.