First words to the Nerazzurri channel for the Dutchman who has signed a one-year contract with an option for the following season. “Here to win matches and trophies. In midfield I can play anywhere”
Now it’s official: Davy Klaassen is a new Inter player and, after signing a one-year contract with an option for the following season, he spoke his first words as a Nerazzurri player on Inter TV. The Dutchman, yesterday on the pitch with the Ajax shirt for the return play off of the Europa League, should be on the bench against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday, a match in which 99% of Sensi and Sanchez will not be there, both of whom are not in top condition. “I can play in all positions in midfield – he said – and lend a hand both in defense and attack. My goal is to win many games and many trophies with Inter. Serie A is a tough tournament: me My former teammates who played with it have talked about it, but I feel ready and I want to have fun.”
His nickname is “Mister One Nil” or Mister 1-0 because he often scored the first goal in his career, the one that unlocks the match. “I’ve always scored a lot in my career (10 goals last season, ed): I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but many times in fact I’ve actually scored the 1-0 goal. Hence the nickname “Mister One Nil”, of which I am very proud”.
Klaassen didn’t hide his desire: “Sometimes in life you have to change environment. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and achieve new successes with Inter. Here I will find De Vrij and Dumfries with whom I have already spoken about the ‘Inter: they only told me positive things.”
