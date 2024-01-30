Inter-Juventus to referee Maresca

Fabio Maresca was designated by Gianluca Rocchi for Inter-Juventus. The 42-year-old referee from Naples will take to the field Sunday evening to San Siro 8.45pm to direct the Italian derby which sees the Nerazzurri one point ahead of the Bianconeri and with one game less (Inter-Atalanta which will be recovered on 28 February). He will be assisted by Carbone and Giallatini with Doveri as fourth official. There Var room will instead be entrusted to Massimiliano Irratiwhich will have as assistant Di Paolo.

Maresca referees the Italian derby, the previous ones with Inter and Juventus

Fabio Maresca – 125 appearances in Serie A since the 2013/14 season – refereed Inter 17 times with a record of 11 wins for the Nerazzurri, 3 draws and 3 defeats. The match director from Campania has 15 direct matches with Juventus: 11 victories for the Bianconeri, one draw and 3 defeats. It's the first Italian derby of his career.

This season Maresca refereed Juventus-Lazio 3-1, while with the Nerazzurri he refereed Inter-Roma 1-0 and Lazio-Inter 0-2. With the Milanese club also worth remembering last year's Italian Super Cup final won 3-0 against Milan in Riyadh. Speaking of the Rossoneri, Fabio Maresca he was the referee who suspended the match with the player for a few minutesUdinese for the racist insults against the French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.