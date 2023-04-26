Inter Juventus live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Cup semi-final

INTER JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 26 April 2023, at 21.00 Inter and Juventus take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the second leg semi-final of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Inter Juventus on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Inter and Juventus will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage is expected with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Inter Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 26 April 2023. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Inter Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. All. S. Inzaghi. JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; DiMaria, Vlahovic. Merry Herds

