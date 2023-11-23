Kephren Thuram, Inter vs Juventus: Italian transfer market derby

The Thuram family could achieve a hat-trick in Serie A. After father Lilian – phenomenon in the defense of Parma and Juventus – and Marcus – capable of making Inter fans forget Lukaku – Here’s Kephren.



The 22-year-old midfielder from Farioli’s Nice (miracle team and coach, second place in Ligue 1 in the wake of PSG) could land in Italy in the short/medium term.

Kephren Thuram, Inter and Juventus on the jewel of Mr. Farioli’s Nice

Kephren is a modern playerductile, team balancer, physically strong (his strong point is tackles and steals) and ready to wreak havoc on opposing defenses with his acceleration. Inter-Juventusthe Italian derby on Sunday evening at San Siro (8.45 pm) also becomes a transfer challenge. The two clubs are on Thuram’s trail, who could join his brother at the Nerazzurri and follow in his father’s footsteps at the Bianconeri.

Contract expiring June 30, 2025 and current very affordable salary of 1.5 million per year. Market valuation of 40 million destined to fall in the absence of renewal.

Kephren Thuram could be the subject of negotiations in July, but a blitz in the January transfer window cannot be ruled out. “We don’t want to force situations that work. I’ll give you an example: he’s ready for a big team, but I don’t know if Nice will let him go, he’s an important player for their team. We need to evaluate”, said his agent Rafaela Pimentapresent at the Social Football Summit in Rome of the French class of 2001 but born in Reggio Emilia when Lilian was playing for Parma (one appearance with Les Bleus after 18 in Under-21).

