Inter will receive this Sunday the current champion, Juventus, in one of the classics of Italian football with the intention of reaching the leader Milan, who will play this Monday against Cagliari for the 18th. date of Series A.

Inter is shooting guard with 37 points, so they need a win to put pressure on the Calcio pointer.

Juventus, for its part, is in fourth place with 33 and an eventual win or draw will allow it to rise to third place, occupied by Roma (34), either by points or goal difference.

The classic at San Siro will begin at 4:45 p.m. (Argentina time) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The results of the date

Friday:

Lazio 3 Immobile (14), Alberto (23, 67)

Rome 0

Saturday:

Bologna 1 Orsolini (19 penalty)

Hellas Verona 0

Torino 0

Spezia 0

Sampdoria 2 Candreva (67 penalty), Torregrossa (81)

Udinese 1 De Paul (55)

Sunday:

Napoli 6 Insigne (5, 71 penalty), Demme (36), Lozano (38), Zielinski (45), Politano (89)

Fiorentina 0

Sassuolo 1 Djuricic (90 + 4 penalty)

Parma 1 Kucka (37)

Crotone 4 Glik (5 against), Tochukwu Nwankwo (29, 54), Vulic (65)

Benevento 1 Falqué (82)

Atalanta 0

Genoa 0

Monday:

Cagliari

Milan