Twist of fate. Lega Serie A has formalized the date of the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between Inter and Juventus and it’s not a day like any other. On 26 April 2023 Inzaghi and Allegri will play for access to the final in Rome, just when another Italian derby was staged on the same day 25 years ago. The most iconic ever.

THE EPISODE

—

In the decisive match for the Scudetto, the result was unlocked in the 21st minute of the first half thanks to Del Piero’s goal. But the most important moment comes a few minutes later. Iuliano tackles Ronaldo in the Juventus area, referee Ceccarini keeps the Nerazzurri protests going. In the action immediately following, the referee himself awards a penalty to Juve for a foul by West on Del Piero, but the Juventus number 10 lets himself be hypnotized by Pagliuca. The 1-0 draw for Lippi’s team lasted until the 90th minute and the post-match controversies even ended up in Parliament. From that day on, every Inter-Juventus match, already rich in meaning, was no longer a match like any other. Let alone what awaits the black and whites and blacks on April 26, 2023.