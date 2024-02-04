Inter-Juventus 1-0, Gatti's own goal and escape from the championship. Inzaghi: “Important and well-deserved victory, but a long road ahead”

“Inter took an important and well-deserved victory, we are very happy – the words of Simone Inzaghi after winning the Italian derby –. Juve and Milan won't give up an inch. In front of our splendid fans it was a beautiful evening, but only one stage in a still very long journey.” The Nerazzurri coach complimented Szczesny. “Szczesny kept the match open as he made two great saves from Barella and Arnautovic”

Inter are dominant in this championship, but the road to the Scudetto is still long. “I agree, but we know that there are still 4 intense months to go and we must continue in this way – underlines Inzaghi to Dazn -. We have won 18 games out of 22 in the league but we are only +4 behind Juve and Milan are still there; other teams are keeping a very high gear, last year Napoli were much further ahead.” The Inter coach explains the decision to include Klaassen at the end. “He is a player who deserves more space. He has scored more than 100 goals in his career, he is an extraordinary boy. Then in the finishing Frattesi had felt a little problem, so I had Klaassen and Sensi plus Asllani who, however, hasn't been a midfielder for some time.”

The weak points of this Inter? “Tonight it's difficult to find them. The result is very close, Szczesny made two crazy interventions on Barella and Arnautovic who I saw again before coming here.” What can be added to this team. “We have to work. I have to review the match, but with Juve defending very low we were very good, perhaps we should have escaped better on McKennie's counterattack. But when we win and when we lose we always analyze the matches carefully to understand where to do better.”

Juventus, Allegri: “Let's put this negative week aside. We have to start again with Udinese'

“Did Inter take the Scudetto match point? I don't know if they took it, we have to continue on our path. tonight was a difficult match, we knew it, against a strong team. The first half was blocked, they scored this goal, there was an opportunity from Thuram in the open field, the same one we had with Vlahovic. They managed the ball more in the first half, in the second the game split, there were opportunities on both sides, it was more fun to watch, then they have great quality, when they restart they have precision”explains Juventus coach Max Allegri to Dazn after the defeat against Inter. “We absolutely need to improve on this, but I don't have anything to reproach the boys for, only to compliment them for what they did. Now we need to put aside this week which was negative, which is always there throughout the season, we need to reduce it to one week and start again with Udinese.”

Inter, Thuram, 'Scudetto closer? There are still many tough matches'

“It was a very important match, we are very happy to have won. The goal isn't mine, it's the team's, he helps us get the 3 points and we are very happy. Scudetto closer? There are still many tough games, we took 3 points against a difficult opponent.” Inter striker Marcus Thuram said this to Dazn after the success over Juventus. “All the teams are strong, Inter are very strong, we try to do our best every game. United group? We love playing together, suffering together, we love playing together,” added the striker. Leaving the pitch Thuram, replaced by Arnautovic at the end, received a yellow card from referee Maresca: will dad Lilian beat you? “But no, I'm used to it anyway (laughs, ed.). I know he's at the stadium, now let's go to dinner together.”

Inter-Juventus 1-0, Gatti's own goal and escape from the Scudetto for the Nerazzurri

Inter wins the big 'Scudetto' match against Juventus 1-0 at San Siro, thanks to Gatti's own goal and flies to 57 points, +4 on the Bianconeri and with a match to recover (28 February at San Siro against Atalanta). After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, Inter and Juventus gave life to an intense challenge with Inzaghi's team finding the way to goal with greater continuity, finding at least two super saves from Szczesny. With this defeat, Juve remains stuck at 53 points, +4 over third-placed Milan.

Inter-Juventus 1-0, Nerazzurri fly to +4 with a game in hand

For the big match with Juve Inzaghi does not give up the attacking duo Lautaro Martinez-Thuram, with Dimarco and Darmian on the wings and Calhanoglu in the control room. Acerbi with Bastoni and Pavard in front of Sommer. Allegri, however, chooses the Vlahovic-Yildiz duo in attack with Kostic and Cambiaso on the external lanes. Rabiot returns to midfield.

Balanced and intense match, with Inter having greater possession of the ball in the first part, even if there were few goals on target. At 18' Dimarco from a tight angle, served by Pavard, volleys but the ball ends up on the outside of the net. In the 19th minute, a long throw-in by Darmian, with Thuram extending the ball with a header, for Lautaro whose conclusion is blocked by Cambiaso. Juve can't find a way to score and in the 25th minute Inter are still dangerous. On Dimarco's low cross, Thuram loses the moment to shoot but Bremer's sliding finish is decisive. The Juventus break comes in the 31st minute with an insertion by McKennie who passes to Vlahovic in the area but the Serbian misses the control and Pavard stops him. In the 37th minute Inter took the lead: Barella's cross into the area, Pavard attempted a scissors kick, the ball went towards Thuram but Gatti deflected it with his chest into his own goal, making it 1-0.

At the start of the second half the music doesn't change with the Nerazzurri continuing to push. In the 56th minute Barella widens to the left for Dimarco who crosses the shot but misses the target. A minute later Inzaghi's team was still dangerous. In the 57th minute Calhanoglu collects a short clearance from Bremer and finishes towards goal hitting the outside post. Inter are still pressing and Gatti saves on Lautaro Martinez. Juve dangerous in the 60th minute with a cross shot from Kostic, but Mkhitaryan removes the threat and Inter starts on the counterattack with Thuram trying to serve Dimarco in the center of the area instead of shooting towards the target. The match is now more open with Juve insistently looking for an equalizer and Inter trying to close it out.

In the 63rd minute Yildiz goes from the flag, Bremer passes to Vlahovic who finishes just over with an overhead kick. There are continuous reversals in front with Calhanoglu who tries from the edge but the shot ends up high. After another unexploited opportunity for Lautaro, Juve comes close to equalising: in the 67th minute Gatti tries from the edge with a powerful shot that goes just to the right of Sommer. With yet another change in front, a monumental opportunity in the 69th minute for Inter with Dimarco brushing the ball into the area for Barella, a right-footed volley but Szczesny's response is prodigious and saves Juve.

Allegri's team pushes insistently in search of an equalizer but is exposed to Inter's counterattacks. In the 87th minute another sensational opportunity arrives for the Nerazzurri, with two new substitutes, Dumfries who puts it in the center for Arnautovic who only in the area beats it with a sure shot but finds a superlative Szczesny who deflects it with the recall hand. In the 5' of injury time granted by referee Maresca, Juve tried to mount the final attacks but failed to score, with Inter making their first escape from the Scudetto.

INTER-JUVENTUS 1-0

Goals: 37' author. Cats

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni (43' st De Vrij); Darmian (28' st Dumfries), Barella (43' st Klaassen), Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (28' st Carlos Augusto); Thuram (32' st Arnautovic), Martinez (C). Available: Di Gennaro, Audero, Sensi, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Bisseck, Sanchez. Coach: Inzaghi.

Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti (43' st Alex Sandro), Bremer, Danilo (C); Cambiaso (43' st Miretti), McKennie (45' st Alcaraz), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (21' st Weah); Yildiz (21' st Chiesa), Vlahovic. Available: Pinsoglio, Perin, Rugani, Djaló, Nicolussi Caviglia, Iling-Junior, Nonge Boende. Coach: Allegri.

Referee: Fabio Maresca of the Naples section

Booked: Vlahovic (J), Danilo (J), Mkhitaryan (I), Thuram (I)

Recovery time: 1' period, 5' period