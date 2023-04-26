With over 75,000 spectators and around 5 million takings, the records relating to the Italian Cup will be broken. Both had been established by the Nerazzurri club last year, in the second leg semi-final against Milan. Among the great former present Beccalossi, Cambiasso, Zenga and Galante

The Italian derby will once again be a show. It doesn’t matter if it will be the fourth of the season and therefore certainly not… a novelty. When Inter and Juventus face each other, even if access to the Coppa Italia final is at stake and not a trophy or three crucial points for the Scudetto, the match is an event in itself. That’s why tonight San Siro will be sold out, with both attendance and box office records for the history of the national cup.

What numbers — Sold out was announced at the Meazza for days: there will be over 75,000 spectators in the stands (75,380 against Benfica, a week ago) and the record set on 19 April 2022 will be surpassed when Inter-Milan 3-0, even in that in the case of the second leg of the Coppa Italia, there were 74,508 attendees for a collection of 4,156,710 euros. On that occasion, the record dating back to the Milan-Juventus final in 2016 was broken (66,555 spectators at the Olimpico, 3.92 million takings). Tonight the figure from the box office will be around 5 million. A double record that confirms a seasonal trend: the Nerazzurri crowd is… scudetto-worthy in terms of affection and attendance at the Meazza. The Curva Nord will encourage the team and in the fanzine that will be sold before the match it will celebrate Inter’s return to the big four in Europe with the cover dedicated to the strikers who remained in the running for the trophy (Giroud, Lukaku, Benzema and Haaland) and an emblematic title (The return to Olympus). See also Cruz Azul has an elite striker in mind to reinforce its attack

Connected world — The television production will be entrusted to the Lega Serie A: 25 cameras will be used and at 6 pm always present in the first bracket matches, the drone and the “additions” of Canale 5 will be added, which will broadcast the match exclusively. There will be 40 broadcasters and the Italian derby will be visible in 170 countries around the world.

Great exes and VIPs — Among the great exes in the stands there will be Esteban Cambiasso, Walter Zenga, Beppe Baresi, Benny Carbone, Fabio Galante and Francesco Colonnese. Also present were the models and influencers Eleonora Incardona and Ginevra Mavilla as well as the volleyball players Yuri Romano and Alessandro Michieletto. There will also be the two full managers, with the vice president Javier Zanetti who was also in Empoli on Sunday despite the fact that he was in Georgia on Friday for the launch event of an Inter Academy. See also Dybala sends a message after scoring in Juventus' victory over Udinese

April 26 – 4.05pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#InterJuve #San #Siro #sold #countries #connected #cameras #VIPs..