After the fourth day, the Serie A championship suggests a duel from the past: Inter and Juve against each other for the scudetto, at least while waiting for Garcia’s Napoli to get back on their feet and for Milan to react to the five suffered in the derby. Inzaghi’s shows of strength against his cousins ​​(fifth victory in nine months in cups and championships) and Allegri’s against Sarri’s Lazio now lead one to think that the two best teams in the championship are Inter and Juve.

Obviously we are only at the beginning but the indications for a possible head-to-head until May 2024 are all there. The qualities of Inzaghi’s squad are enormous and it was evident during the match against Milan: at a certain point, among others, De Vrij, Carlos Augusto, Frattesi and Arnautovic entered, i.e. important and high-level players. For this reason, even if Inter will have the stress of the Champions League, the bookies see Inter as favorites in the possible two-way race for the Scudetto against Juve. Gazzabet and Snai have put the Nerazzurri on the board at 1.45, Sisal at 1.50. See also "The Chinese storm is looming over the European electric car"

INTER-JUVE: THE DIFFERENCE OF CUPS — Juve, unlike Inter, remained outside of Europe but the UEFA sanction, despite having an important (negative) economic impact, could favor them in the race for the Scudetto. Allegri, in fact, will be able to work seven days for a single match, without traveling and without accumulating fatigue. A fact that should not be underestimated because Max’s great alternatives, especially in attack (Vlahovic and Chiesa as starters, Milik and Kean as reserves), can become a strong point in the duel. But despite this, the bookies consider Juve behind Inter and not by a little: 2.55 odds on Gazzabet and Snai, 2.40 on Sisal. We’ll see if the facts disprove the predictions.

