Inter will make their league debut on Saturday 19 August at San Siro against Monza (8.45 pm) while Juve will take the field the following day in Udine against the Friulians. Two commitments not to be underestimated: firstly because the teams are not yet in top physical condition but, above all, because their respective managements are still busy with transfer market operations. We wanted to analyse, on the eve of Serie A, also the assessments of who will arrive in the best position in the standings between Inter and Juventus, who have always been rivals and not just for the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri come from third place in Serie A, from successes in the Italian Cup and Super Cup and from the Champions League final lost against Manchester City in Istanbul. The bianconeri, on the other hand, come from an absolutely anonymous sporting year, also tainted by the penalty that pushed Allegri to seventh place and then out of international cups. In short, Juve will start from scratch from Sunday evening in Udine trying to rebuild their path to the top of the standings. The head-to-head between Inter-Juve will obviously last for the entire season.
INTER-JUVE: NERAZZURRI FAVORITES
Inter have lost important players, including Onana, Brozovic, Dzeko and Lukaku but have bought Sommer, Cuadrado, Frattesi, Thuram and Arnautovic, the latter two to strengthen the attack and give competitive support to captain Lautaro. Not exactly the solutions Inzaghi wanted (Romelu was his favourite) but still top-level. For this reason, according to the bookmakers, just a few days before the start of Serie A, the Nerazzurri are favorites in the head-to-head with Juve: odds of 1.57 on Sisal and 1.70 on Netbet, Novibet and Betway.
JUVE CHASE
Juve had to face a savings market due to the club’s economic conditions: not participating in international cups means losing a budget of between 50 and 90 million, therefore more attention was paid to transfers than to purchases. At the time of writing, in addition to the definitive redemption of Milik, only Weah has arrived, who will occupy the place in the right lane that belonged to Cuadrado, who passed to Inter. But until the end, the new general manager Giuntoli will try to buy Lukaku, perhaps with Vlahovic as a counterpart to Chelsea. For now, however, bookmakers see the black and whites as underdogs in the head-to-head against Inter: odds of 2.00 for Netbet, Novibet and Betway, 2.25 for Sisal. But the race is long and will only end in May 2024.
