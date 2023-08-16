Inter will make their league debut on Saturday 19 August at San Siro against Monza (8.45 pm) while Juve will take the field the following day in Udine against the Friulians. Two commitments not to be underestimated: firstly because the teams are not yet in top physical condition but, above all, because their respective managements are still busy with transfer market operations. We wanted to analyse, on the eve of Serie A, also the assessments of who will arrive in the best position in the standings between Inter and Juventus, who have always been rivals and not just for the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri come from third place in Serie A, from successes in the Italian Cup and Super Cup and from the Champions League final lost against Manchester City in Istanbul. The bianconeri, on the other hand, come from an absolutely anonymous sporting year, also tainted by the penalty that pushed Allegri to seventh place and then out of international cups. In short, Juve will start from scratch from Sunday evening in Udine trying to rebuild their path to the top of the standings. The head-to-head between Inter-Juve will obviously last for the entire season.