Bedy Moratti shakes the Super Cup dreaming of a “coat” for the Bianconeri

The very strong rivalry between Inter and Juventus it also translates into the provocation launched by Bedy Moratti, sister of the former Nerazzurri boss Massimo. Even if the Morattis have long since sold the company, they are always romantically linked to the team that was brought to the highest levels by the progenitor Angelo Moratti. And those are the words of a fan Bedy Moratti uses in an interview with “Il Giornale”, speaking of Italian Super Cup Inter-Juve on Wednesday 12 January: “They are always very strong, very dangerous opponents, I don’t know if he will play Chiellini but he is the best. We are strong and so are they, but now less than us. I dream of a 6-0 at Juve, it would be fantastic, those things you know will never happen and for this very reason they always make you look forward. “

The precedent of Roma-Juve and the brawl Luca Telese-Lapo Elkann

The Juventus fans on social media have chosen the path of irony to respond to the interview with Bedy Moratti, hoping it will bring good luck like the post of Luca Telese on the occasion of Roma-Juve. A Cagliari fan, but a supporter of Roma (and certainly not of Juve), the journalist at 3-1 for the team of Josè Mourinho he made a mockery of the Bianconeri on the Net, but then they won 3-4. With the result reversed, many Juve fans made fun of Telese’s post. Among these also Lapo Elkann, which however aroused a very piqued reaction from Telese.