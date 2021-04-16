Milan (AFP)

Next Sunday, leaders Inter in the Italian football league is embarking on a risky journey to Napoli, realizing that its twelfth successive victory in the fifth ranking will bring it closer to its first title since 2010, while Juventus, the third, is a guest at Atalanta fourth on the same day in the struggle to resolve a card The European Champions League, within “Stage 31”.

“Nerazzurri” leads the league with 74 points, 11 ahead of its runner-up and its “neighbor” in the city, Milan, before arriving at the “Diego Maradona” stadium in Naples in its quest to achieve his 12th victory in a row, which is close to the precious title.

Juventus, the defending champion in the last nine years, is third, one point behind Milan, as the casino is waiting for the official end of the curtain on hopes of winning a tenth title in a row.

“We never expected to be in the lead with this difference before 8 games from the end,” said Inter defender, the Slovakian Milan Shkrinyar, adding, “Every day, coach Antonio Conte tells us that we have to work without looking at the difference and above all not to make calculations.” .

Conte’s team has won its last three matches against Napoli in the league, while the latter ranks fifth with 59 points, two points behind Atalanta IV, the last of the Champions League qualifying positions.

The Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who helped Inter to win the title of runner-up last season, explained to his colleague’s statement, saying, “We are working hard and thirsty to achieve our goal.”

“Last year there was a lot of ups and downs, but if we look at the team, there are a lot of young players, and I think we all took a step further.”

On the other hand, coach Gennaro Gattuso’s team misses the efforts of its suspended Mexican wing, Herving Lucano, while goalkeeper Alex Merritt stands between the three sticks instead of injured Colombian David Ospina.

Napoli had won 19 of their first 30 matches in the “Calcio” for the fifth time only, knowing that the last time they achieved such a feat ended the competitions in third place.

AC Milan host runners-up under coach Stefano Pioli Genoa XIII as they strive to end their turmoil at home.

The Lombard club did not win in “San Siro” within two months, bearing in mind that it would run the match without its Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was suspended.

However, an incomplete dash from the “Rossoneri” could benefit the winner from Juventus in front of Atalanta to advance to second place, where they face off in Bergamo,

This match is considered a “rehearsal” of what will be the final of the local cup competition on May 19.

The “Old Lady” team is one point ahead of Atalanta, the last fourth-placed qualified to the main continental competition, and with only 8 matches remaining, the two teams are looking for victory without any substitute.

Atalanta travels next week to the capital, Rome, to face its seventh-placed team (54 points), while the curtain falls on its league matches in a difficult confrontation with Milan in the 38th stage.

On the other hand, Juventus’ career also appears fraught with risks as it must face the poles of Milan, welcoming Milan in stage 35 and Inter in stage 37, with Sassuolo between them.

And Atalanta wishes the soul to end a streak of non-victory over Juventus in Serie A for 20 years, specifically since February 2001.

But in various competitions, the balance is tilted in favor of Jean-Piero Gasperini’s men, as Juventus have only won one match out of their six previous encounters since November 2019.

And Atalanta should warn Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had expressed his anger by not shaking the net by throwing his shirt at the end of his team’s match against Genoa 3-1 in the previous stage, in his race to win the title of best scorer in the league, where he tops the list with 25 goals.

The sixth Lazio receives 55 points from his rival Benevento on Sunday, while his arch-neighbor, Roma VII, travels on the same day by a point to Turin, the seventeenth, with high spirits after qualifying for the semi-finals of the “Europa League” by beating Ajax Amsterdam with a total of 3 matches -2, to hit a date in this role with Manchester United, England.

Cagliari, the eighteenth, will host his rival, Parma, the nineteenth, on Saturday, in the struggle at the bottom and in the hope of escaping from the second division.

Atalanta’s Colombian striker, Dovan Sabata, has scored 4 goals in his last three league matches, taking his overall tally to 13 this season.

Despite scoring a brace in the 3-2 win over Fiorentina in the previous round, the 30-year-old striker expressed his anger at his “wasting chances.”

Against Juventus, Zapata has an amazing goalscoring tally, scoring 7 goals in 8 matches in various competitions.