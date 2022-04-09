Internazionale climbed to second place in the ranking, trailing leaders AC Milan by 1 point. Napoli are level with Internazionale in points, but have a poor goal difference.

Stefan de Vrij appeared at the kick-off for Internazionale after a month. The defender seemed to have recovered from a muscle injury, but had to be replaced again at half time. Denzel Dumfries did play the entire game for the home team. He was shown a yellow card in the final phase.