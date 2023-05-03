Slovenian number one favorite over Onana. With D’Ambrosio starting, Darmian can rest. Also out is one between Acerbi (warned like the Armenian) and Bastoni

Simone Inzaghi goes ahead on the turnover line. If until March the Piacenza coach had used little of the bench, ending up squeezing a lot from the very first players, since April (when his players started taking the field every three days) he has been making many more changes in the starting lineup. The “rule” (9 substitutions in Empoli after the Champions League match against Benfica, 9 against Juve after the away match at Castellani, 4 with Lazio after the success in the Italian derby) will be respected tomorrow night at the Bentegodi because the on the horizon is Saturday’s match against Roma at the Olimpico and next Wednesday the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Milan.

SIX CHANGES — Compared to Sunday, there could be six changes: between the posts Handanovic can have a chance and make Onana catch his breath. In defense it is likely that Darmian will rest, but one between Acerbi (warned) and Bastoni will also be out. The three behind should be D’Ambrosio, who played only once on Sunday, De Vrij and Bastoni. The side lanes will be manned by Dumfries (right) and Dimarco (left), with Bellanova entering the second half to take over from one of the two. Brozovic and Calhanoglu are practically certain of the place, while for the last shirt it is head-to-head between Barella and Mkhitaryan (warned). Who is favourites? Perhaps the former Roma who, despite the yellow peril, is an authentic immovable. See also Inter on Scamacca and Frattesi, Carnevali: "65 million may not be enough"

ATTACK — Going forward, after Lukaku and Correa had played against Lazio, tomorrow evening it will be the turn of Lautaro and Dzeko. The Bosnian hasn’t scored since 18 January and hopes to break free against the yellow and blues for whom he has already scored 4 goals in his career. The Argentine has 21 goals in the season and wants to surpass the 25 goals of 2021-22.

May 2, 2023

