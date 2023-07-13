Autographs and smiles, the first day of the new season is traditional. And the Cameroonian goalkeeper gives himself up to the fans. Two training sessions are scheduled today

From our correspondent Matteo Nava

André Onana is there. And this is the news that comes from the first day of Inter’s 2023-2024 season, with Simone Inzaghi and his staff directing the double session in Appiano Gentile. The Cameroonian goalkeeper gives himself up to the dozens of fans present – such as Stefan De Vrij and Valentino Lazaro – understandably glossing over the various “stay!” of those who wouldn’t want a changing of the guard on goal. While the negotiation that should lead him to Manchester United continues, in the meantime he answers the call at Pinetina. As a professional, he takes care of the field, everything else is the responsibility of agents and management.

The first to arrive over an hour and a half early is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, followed by De Vrij who proves to be the most generous with those present by signing everything possible. And then the others, from the tinted windows of Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa, up to the goalkeepers Radu and Di Gennaro – still to be made official -, passing through Fontanarosa and the players destined for other goals (Sensi, precisely Lazaro plus Valentin Carboni who immediately leaves the center sporty). The Inter season starts here, with the signed shirts and the smiles of the children. Champions League and Scudetto are words that circulate among the fans, but at the Pinetina there is still a whole year to sweat before using your breath for proclamations.

The "debut" program includes two training sessions: one in the morning and the other in the late afternoon to avoid the heat which is less aggressive in the Como area than in Milan, but remains the main obstacle to the tenacity of the Nerazzurri players. In between, lunch in the sports center and hours of rest in what will remain the team's home for the next few days, home to the training camp – and two friendly matches – before the tour in Japan. The fans – the hottest in Italy – stay outside the gate and settle for autographs: some faces will change and there will be new chants to sing, but the passion is always the same even on the first morning of July of the new year, the third of the Inzaghi management.