The enthusiasm of the fans for the final rush is growing. For the derby with Milan, on Tuesday, there are only a thousand tickets left. Probably full even with Mou, despite the bridge

The last two rounds of the championship have rekindled the enthusiasm of Inter fans after two months of darkness. If the sold out in the derby was still in the things, the 61 thousand appearances last Saturday with Verona and the 50 thousand tickets already sold – despite the long weekend of 25 April – for the arrival of Mou’s Rome are the confirmation that Inzaghi’s twelfth man is ready to contribute.

Derby – For the second leg of the Coppa Italia – the last one with the away goal that is worth double, with the consequent obligation to win after the 0-0 at Milan – there are only a thousand third tier tickets and a hundred first central red. It will be the first derby with the Meazza full since the outbreak of the pandemic. The last sold out dates back to February 2020, with the famous comeback from 0-2 to 4-2 in the second half. See also Atalanta, pride is not enough: they lose 3-2 with Villarreal and are out of the Champions League

Despite the bridge – Today, however, the presale for Inter v Roma on 23 or 24 April has begun. The League will set advances and postponements only on Friday, to protect the two Italians still in the Cups. If Roma were to eliminate Bodo, they will be played at San Siro on Saturday 23rd, otherwise Sunday evening is likely to be postponed. Despite the uncertainty of the date – in any case in the middle of a bridge, since Monday 25th is a holiday – the response was remarkable. Fans have stormed the site and we are already at 50,000. All this is also thanks to the mini season tickets for the season finale including the matches against Empoli and Sampdoria which will close the season in May.

April 12, 2022 (change April 12, 2022 | 15:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #Meazza #fever #sold #derby #Rome #close #thousand