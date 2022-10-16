Napoli in the tenth consecutive victory looks at everyone from the top of the standings but Milan remains in the wake of only three points thanks to Tonali, decisive in Verona. Simone Inzaghi focuses on the charge of the environment that has found enthusiasm. Allegri awaits Pogba and Chiesa for the ascent. MotoGP: the three obstacles that Bagnaia must overcome to fulfill the World dream. Cycling: the blue track is always golden (with Stefano Agresti and Antonino Morici)