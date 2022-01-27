Robin Gosens is a new Inter player. The signing of the contract, which will bind the German winger to the Nerazzurri until 2026, arrived in the early afternoon at the Viale della Liberazione headquarters, where the now former Atalanta player went following the medical examinations carried out in the morning. In the evening, the Nerazzurri’s official status arrived.

The day

–

Gosens’ day started early, with medical examinations at Coni starting shortly after 9 am. From there the transfer to the Humanitas of Rozzano – for the second part of the investigations – before going to the headquarters, where the last formalities have been completed, including the signature on the contract. The green light came after the closing of the operation between Inter and Atalanta yesterday: the agreement is for a loan with redemption set at 22 million euros plus three bonuses. Gosens is to all intents and purposes a new Inter player: Simone Inzaghi awaits him on the pitch.