The winger enchants with a goal from a free-kick and another in slalom. Dzeko, Lautaro, Calhanoglu and Gosens also score: Inzaghi reaches Lazio and Atalanta behind Naples and Milan
There was a scare, but it didn’t last long. Inter beat Bologna 6-1 and redeemed themselves from the defeat at the hands of Juventus, climbing up in the standings and hooking Lazio and Atalanta in third place.
The match
–
At Giuseppe Meazza a lucky detour by Charalampos Lykogiannis brings the Emilians ahead, but three goals in the first half already put the game on ice for Simone Inzaghi: Edin Dzeko performs in a splendid volley, Federico Dimarco slips a poisonous free-kick (with the participation of Lukasz Skorupski) and Lautaro Martinez headed for a corner. Nothing changes in the second half, with Thiago Motta’s substitutions useless: Dimarco scores a brace with a special slalom in the area, Hakan Calhanoglu completes the manita on rigor. Fifteen minutes from the end, then, Robin Gosens homologates the final result.
November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 22:39)
