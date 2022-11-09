There was a scare, but it didn’t last long. Inter beat Bologna 6-1 and redeemed themselves from the defeat at the hands of Juventus, climbing up in the standings and hooking Lazio and Atalanta in third place.

The match

–

At Giuseppe Meazza a lucky detour by Charalampos Lykogiannis brings the Emilians ahead, but three goals in the first half already put the game on ice for Simone Inzaghi: Edin Dzeko performs in a splendid volley, Federico Dimarco slips a poisonous free-kick (with the participation of Lukasz Skorupski) and Lautaro Martinez headed for a corner. Nothing changes in the second half, with Thiago Motta’s substitutions useless: Dimarco scores a brace with a special slalom in the area, Hakan Calhanoglu completes the manita on rigor. Fifteen minutes from the end, then, Robin Gosens homologates the final result.