Sixth consecutive win for Inter, which confirms the fittest set of Serie A and, with the passage of time, the strongest, solid and constant. With the away win over Parma, their lead over Milan rises to six points and remains ten over Juventus and Atalanta. It is the first flight to the scudetto of this championship. And it could be the final one.

The leader of the Calcium I was visiting the penultimate of the table, but in the first part that was hardly noticed. Those of Conte, who started with Alexis instead of Lautaro, they left the initiative to those of D’Aversa, who touched 1-0 with Kurtic and a strange headbutt from Dennis Man.

The Nerazzurri were primarily seen with the arrivals of an unstoppable Achraf, who combined with Lukaku, got rid of Valenti and centered for Eriksen, although his play was so fast that not even the Dane touched the ball before the empty goal.

In the beginning of the resumption, however, the Milanese opened the can with some luck. After a pass from Brozovic to Lukaku, the ball bounced in Alexis’s zone, whose shot was cleared by Gagliolo on the goal line, but a few inches late, signaled by Hawkeye. In 62 ‘, in addition, Lukaku, always the protagonist, put together one of his unstoppable counterattacks and again assisted the Chilean, who took advantage of the hand-in-hand at the first touch.

When everything seemed quiet to the interists, a nice play by the locals complicated the end of the game. Hernani turned a good center from Pezzella into 2-1, and the Parma spent the last 20 minutes trying a arreón that did not cause scares in the area of Handanovic. The Nerazzurri leadership is reinforced day after day.