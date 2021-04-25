Rome (AFP)

Inter approached an important step on its way to winning its first title in 11 years, by returning to the track of victories today, Sunday, by beating Verona with a clean goal, in the thirty-third stage of the Italian Football League, which also witnessed Juventus’ fall in a 1-1 draw. With Fiorentina.

Inter narrowly snatched its victory with a goal scored by Matteo Darmian in the 76th minute, bringing the “Nerazzurri” to 79 points, 13 points ahead of Milan’s closest stalkers, who play on Monday, while Verona stuck at 41 points in tenth place.

Coach Antonio Conte’s team started the match with a pressing attack, and his first opportunity appeared in the third minute of the match, when the Argentine Lautaro Martinis was alone in the goal after a header from the Belgian Romelu Lukaku arrived from the center of the field, but he shot far above the goal.

Moroccan Ashraf Hakimi was also able to score on more than one occasion, especially in Dokki 17 when he hit a strong ground from the outskirts of the penalty area, which the goalkeeper removed with difficulty, and Verona had a chance in the 25th minute, but Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Hamdanovic was on the lookout.

Inter waited until the 76th minute to open the scoring through substitute Darmian, after Hakimi penetrated and played a ball to the Italian on the left side, for the latter to penetrate between the defenders and hit it into the net.

Verona equalized in the 83rd minute, but the referee canceled it after interference by a Verona player on Hamdanovic, as Inter ended the match with a clean goal and snatched three valuable points.

Juventus returned to the stumbling block again by drawing 1-1 with host Fiorentina, where he faces the risk of not reaching the Champions League next season, and Fiorentina advanced through Serbian Dusan Vlahovic «29 from a penalty kick», while Spain’s Alvaro Morata equalized the result for Juventus in the 46th minute.

With this result, Juventus raised its score to 66 points in third place temporarily, which may lose it if Atalanta wins or draws at home to Bologna later, and three points away from Napoli V, who comes to Turin on Monday, while Fiorentina settled in 14th place with 34 points.

This is the first match for Juventus after the slap he received this week, following the failure of his president Andrea Agnelli’s project to launch the European Super League, and his abandonment of the presidency of the European Club Association, to be succeeded by the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Qatar, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Slovenian president, Alexander Ceferin, of UEFA, expressed his feeling of great betrayal by what Agnelli did, after he had a friendship with him, to the point where he asked to be the godfather of one of his two daughters.

Fiorentina was the initiator of the attacks by Frenchman Franck Ribery, who launched a quick rebound, and passed the ball towards Vlahovic, but the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Chechen was on the lookout.

By the 28th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick in favor of the owners of the land after he applied to the technique of video assistant referee “mouse” that showed the presence of a handball on the Frenchman Adrian Rabiot, to be successfully translated by Vlahovic, to end Fiorentina in the first half in advance.

At the start of the second half, Andrea Pirlo put Morata in place of Argentine Paulo Dybala, so that the Spanish would be the right choice, as he scored the equalizer, one minute after he entered through a start from the right side, before he hit his left with a ball that struck the net.

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo tried to snatch the three points from several attempts, but they were unsuccessful.

Udinese deepened the wounds of his host Benevento, who was threatened with relegation to the second, by beating him 4-1,

The Udinese quad was alternated by the Argentine Nahuel Molina, the Turkish-German Tughlai Arslan, the Danish Jens Streiger Larsen and the Dutch substitute Jayden Braff.

Benevento scored the goals from Nicolas Viola from the penalty spot and Gianluca Lapadola.

Udinese achieved its tenth victory of the season and advanced to the eleventh place tentatively with 39 points.

On the other hand, Benevento, who is coaching former international striker Filippo Inzaghi, is struggling to win at home, where he suffered his ninth loss this season and 16 in total, to sit in 17th place with 31 points.

The men of the former striker, Juventus and Milan, failed to build on the sudden victory over the “old lady” team with a clean goal in the 28th stage. He achieved a series of five matches during which he did not taste the victory, as he lost in three and tied twice.