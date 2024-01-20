Riyadh (AFP)

Inter reached the final of the Italian Super Cup in its new format, with a well-deserved victory over Lazio 3-0, at Al Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, joining Napoli, who won over Fiorentina with the same score.

Inter, the champion of the past two editions and winner of the title seven times, owes its qualification to the final of the first edition held with the participation of four teams: the league and cup champions and their runners-up, instead of one match between the league and cup champions, to the Frenchman Marcus Thuram (17) and the Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu « 50 from a penalty kick,” and substitute Davide Fratesse “87” who scored the goals.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is now one win away from achieving “the first goal of the season” and winning the title, when the two face Napoli after defeating the team for which he defended his colors as a player, and whose training he supervised from 2016 until 2021.

On the eve of the match with Lazio in the third edition held on Saudi soil, after 2018 and 2019, when Juventus and Lazio won the title successively, Inzaghi said, “The Super Cup is our first goal for the season. We won the title in the last two editions, and we want to continue winning it.”

After Monday's final against Napoli, Inter returns to its battle in the league with Juventus, which is chasing it for the lead, and trails it by only two points before its meeting on Sunday with Lecce, where Inzaghi's team will be waiting for a series of three very difficult matches against Fiorentina, Juventus in particular, and Roma.

As for Lazio, coming off five consecutive victories, one of which was over its neighbor Roma 1-0 in the cup quarter-finals, it will resume its activity in the league with a tough confrontation against Napoli next Sunday at its home stadium before it also undergoes a difficult test at Atalanta.

The two teams are still in the Champions League, as Inter will face its Spanish guest, Atletico Madrid, on the 20th of next month, in the first leg of the round of 16, while Lazio will play before that at home with the German giant Bayern Munich on the 14th.

Inter succeeded in translating its advantage into a lead in the 17th minute, through Thuram in particular, after the ball reached him in the penalty area with a beautiful pass with the “heel” of the foot from Federico Demarco, who had recently returned from injury.

Thuram thus became the second French player in the history of Inter to score in the Super Cup, after Christian Vieira, who scored a “double” in 2006 in a 4-3 win over Roma after extra time, according to Opta statistics.

Inter settled the match in a major way at the beginning of the second half, when Argentine Lautaro Martinez won a penalty kick from Spaniard Pedro Rodriguez, and Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu scored it with a “50” success.

After he was assured of the result, Inzaghi decided to rest Lautaro and Thuram, who were replaced in the last quarter of an hour by Austrian Marko Arnautovic and Chilean Alexis Sanchez, after they were preceded by Barella, who left his place in the 66th minute in favor of Fratesse, who dealt the final blow to the capital club by scoring the third goal in the 87th minute, following a counterattack. And a pass from Mkhitaryan.