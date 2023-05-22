Against the Nerazzurri at the Olimpico, a different formation ten, or even eleven, elevenths compared to the one that challenged Torino
Ten changes, maybe eleven. Fiorentina is preparing for the final of the Italian Cup scheduled for Wednesday against Inter with rather clear ideas regarding the formation that will start from the first minute. Which will be very different if not totally revolutionized, compared to the one seen on the pitch yesterday with Toro. Lots of certainties and a doubt with the big names resting yesterday just in view of the final. An example? Gonzalez and Amrabat not even summoned and left in Florence to recover energy. “Nico and Amrabat were so tired they couldn’t even get on the train” said Italiano after the game. Before picking up. “We’re tired, very tired, we’ve played almost 60 games. And we’re really understanding how much mental fatigue also affects us.” Before instilling confidence anyway. “By Wednesday we will recover and be ready”.
TRIDENT AND A HALF
—
Compared to yesterday’s match, Terracciano will be back in goal, Dodo, Milenkovic and Biraghi behind. In midfield Amrabat and Castrovilli with the double task of interdicting (the first) and building, the number ten. Offensive phase on the shoulders of Cabral, with Ikone and Gonzalez in support and Bonaventura to connect midfielder and attack by exploiting his charisma and his experience. The doubt concerns which midfielder Milenkovic will support, with Ranieri at the moment (and surprisingly) ahead of Quarta. On the other hand, there are few doubts about the presence of typhus that is being mobilized to reach Rome. Almost 25,000 Viola fans at the Olimpico will push the team hoping to celebrate winning a trophy. They have been waiting in Florence since 2001.
May 22 – 18:42
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Inter #approaching #Italiano #prepares #purple #revolution
Leave a Reply