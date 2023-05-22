Ten changes, maybe eleven. Fiorentina is preparing for the final of the Italian Cup scheduled for Wednesday against Inter with rather clear ideas regarding the formation that will start from the first minute. Which will be very different if not totally revolutionized, compared to the one seen on the pitch yesterday with Toro. Lots of certainties and a doubt with the big names resting yesterday just in view of the final. An example? Gonzalez and Amrabat not even summoned and left in Florence to recover energy. “Nico and Amrabat were so tired they couldn’t even get on the train” said Italiano after the game. Before picking up. “We’re tired, very tired, we’ve played almost 60 games. And we’re really understanding how much mental fatigue also affects us.” Before instilling confidence anyway. “By Wednesday we will recover and be ready”.