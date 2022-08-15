There are ancient defects to be corrected, some bad habits of the past year seem to have remained and many Nerazzurri on social media wonder what pleasure there is in always complicating life. Yet, in the Inter construction site, a novelty can be glimpsed, which has a high symbolic and also practical value: Simone Inzaghi is no longer just the coach who has given beauty to the game (and added two trophies to the bulletin board), but is even something more.