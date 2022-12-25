Edin has scored 9 goals this season and has always been there. In the meantime, however, there is a discussion about the club of his future: at the moment he is the fourth highest paid in the squad, and some sirens are already sounding
It pretty much always goes the same way. When there is an air of LuLa at Inter — Lukaku is the man most awaited at the resumption of the championship, Lautaro the world champion who will return full of energy in Milan — Dzeko shows up. You haven’t forgotten about me, have you?
