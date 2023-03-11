Inter, the eighth defeat in the league marks the fate of Inzaghi

The eighth defeat in the league, 2-1 against Spezia, literally angered the Inter management. Coach Simone Inzaghi ended up in the crosshairs, capable of ferrying the team to the Champions League up to the quarter-finals with Porto (the return to Lusitanian land on Wednesday) but unsuitable to make his hand felt in the league. Too many missteps, too many voltage drops. The defeats with Empoli (at San Siro), Bologna and now Spezia, all in the 2023make confidence in the coach waver.

Inzaghi is the third highest paid manager of the Serie A with around 4 million wages. Spalletti, who also earns 800 thousand euros less than him, he led Napoli to the quarter-finals of the Champions League (after having finished in first place in the group) and above all to having practically closed the championship in March. So Marotta, Ausilio and the others look around: they want to figure out what to do.

In the past few weeks, a rumor has been circulating of a contact with Antonio Contealso under discussion after the elimination with Milan in the round of 16 Champions League. The coach from Lecce knows Appiano Gentile very well and would gladly return to Italy. Destination Inter? Difficult to say, also because she left slamming the door fearing that the ambitions of the Beloved could be resized.

Last year Inzaghi finished second in the league, but having squandered a seven-point lead over Milan and losing the decisive direct match weighs a ton. He is accused of the lack of desire, of vigor, of “cazzimma”. Apart from the former Lazio coach, names are mentioned Dejan Stankovic and Thiago Motta, two exes who know the team very well.

There is also a need to start a deep reflection on the players. Self Milan Skriniara end of the season he will say goodbye on a free transfer, it remains to understand what to do with the other interpreters. Let go of Edin Dzekor? AND Romelu Lukaku? Focus again on Dumfries or try to monetize? We need at least two defenders and an attacker, knowing however that, like every year, the market will have to be entirely self-financed. In good luck to the management.

